Germany’s Merz rules out cooperation with far-right AfD

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Monday that his conservative party will not cooperate with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, following a close state election in Baden-Württemberg.

The election saw the environmental Greens narrowly defeat Merz’s Christian Democrats in the southern German state, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Despite the tight race, Merz emphasized that the results would not affect the work of the coalition government in Berlin.

Merz’s statement underlines his commitment to maintaining political stability while rejecting alliances with extremist parties.

