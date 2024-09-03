Met Office warns thunderstorms set to hit UK

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Met Office has warned that thunderstorms will affect parts of the UK this week as summer draws to a close.

The weather across the UK will be “split” this week as southern England is forecast to be battered by heavy downpours while western Scotland may enjoy a heatwave.According to the Met Office, southern England will see “a spell of unsettled weather” which could include thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds and hail while the worst affected areas may experience more than 50mm of rainfall within two hours.A yellow warning for heavy rain has been issued by the weather service covering all of south-east England and as far west as Taunton in Somerset, and Cardiff from 9pm on Wednesday to 9am on Thursday.

News.Az