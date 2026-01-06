Meta delays global launch of Ray-Ban smart glasses

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meta has paused the international rollout of its Ray-Ban Display smart glasses due to strong U.S. demand and limited supply. The company had planned to launch the augmented reality eyewear in the UK, France, Italy, and Canada earlier this year but will now focus on fulfilling U.S. orders.

The glasses, developed with EssilorLuxottica’s Ray-Ban, allow users to take photos, stream content, and interact with an AI assistant, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Meta also unveiled new features at CES, including a teleprompter function and expanded pedestrian navigation to 32 cities. Waitlists for the device now extend well into 2026, reflecting the high consumer interest.

News.Az