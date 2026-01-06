Trafigura confirms talks with US on Venezuela oil

Trafigura Group, the world’s largest metal trader and second-largest oil trader, confirmed it will meet with the U.S. government to discuss potential opportunities to resume buying crude oil from Venezuela.

The announcement follows reports that several oil companies were set to explore business prospects in Venezuela after the recent abduction of President Maduro, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Trafigura’s global head of oil, Ben Luckock, told Bloomberg that the industry is closely watching developments and assessing opportunities in the Venezuelan oil sector.

