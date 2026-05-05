Meta expands teen safety tools across EU and Facebook

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Meta Platforms said it will expand its teen safety measures to 27 European Union countries and extend similar protections to Facebook in the United States, as the tech giant faces growing scrutiny over how it protects young users online.

The move comes amid increasing global pressure on technology companies to introduce stronger age-verification systems, driven by concerns over online abuse, teen mental health and the spread of AI-generated harmful content, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Meta said the safeguards build on technology introduced last year that proactively identifies accounts likely belonging to teenagers, even if users list an adult date of birth, and automatically places them under stricter “Teen Account” protections.

The company added that the system will now be rolled out across all EU member states. It also confirmed that, for the first time, similar protections will be introduced on Facebook in the U.S., with expansion to the UK and EU version of the platform planned for June.

Meta said it is increasingly relying on advanced artificial intelligence to detect underage users beyond self-reported age. This includes analyzing profile activity and behavioral signals to determine whether an account likely belongs to a minor.

The company also aims to prevent users it suspects are underage from bypassing safeguards by creating new accounts, tightening enforcement as regulators and policymakers push for stricter oversight of digital platforms.

News.Az