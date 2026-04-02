Meta $2B AI deal faces China regulatory attention

+ ↺ − 16 px

China says it supports lawful cross-border business and technology cooperation, following reports that regulators are reviewing a major artificial intelligence deal involving Meta Platforms.

A spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday that companies engaged in international operations and technology partnerships are encouraged to proceed in accordance with market needs and legal frameworks, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The comments come amid reports surrounding Meta’s planned acquisition of Chinese AI startup Manus in a deal reportedly worth around $2 billion.

According to earlier reports, Chinese authorities are reviewing whether the transaction complies with domestic investment regulations.

The review is said to include restrictions on the movement of individuals linked to the company while authorities assess potential regulatory violations.

The situation highlights increasing scrutiny over high-value artificial intelligence acquisitions involving Chinese-founded startups and foreign tech giants.

The case reflects broader global tensions around artificial intelligence development, data control, and cross-border technology transfers as governments tighten oversight of strategic tech assets.

News.Az