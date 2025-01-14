Meta to cut 5% of workforce, targeting low performers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meta is planning to reduce its workforce by about 5%, focusing on its lowest-performing employees.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg informed employees about the decision to “move out low performers faster” in a memo posted on the company’s internal Workplace forum on Tuesday. Zuckerberg told employees 2025 will “be an intense year,” News.Az reports, citing CNBC. The company specified that it is “exiting approximately 5% of our lowest performers” in a separate message posted by a company director. Meta has more than 72,000 employees, according to its most recent quarterly report.Meta said employees affected by the layoffs will be notified by Feb. 10 and receive severance in line with what the company has provided previously. The cuts represent Meta’s largest layoffs since it eliminated 21,000 jobs, or nearly a quarter of its workforce, in 2022 and 2023.The move follows several major operational changes within Meta aimed at building closer ties with President-elect Donald Trump.Last week, Zuckerberg announced Meta would end its third-party fact-checking program in favor of a “Community Notes” model used on Elon Musk’s platform X, where individual users provide more context to posts.“The recent elections also feel like a cultural tipping point towards once again prioritizing speech, so we’re going to get back to our roots and focus on reducing mistakes, simplifying our polices and restoring free expression on our platforms,” Zuckerberg said in a video announcement.

