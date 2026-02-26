Meta’s EU data appeal faces setback

The U.S. tech giant had challenged what it described as excessive or irregular information demands made by the European Commission during two probes related to its Facebook social network and online classified ads services, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The case was brought before the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union. In a statement issued Thursday, the court said Advocate General Athanasios Rantos recommended that the Court of Justice dismiss both of Meta’s appeals and uphold earlier rulings by the General Court.

According to the statement, Rantos concluded in his non-binding opinion that the General Court “did not err in law in assessing the necessity of the information requested or in examining the safeguards for its provision.”

Although the advocate general’s opinion is advisory, judges at the Court of Justice typically follow such recommendations in the majority of cases. A final ruling is expected in the coming months.

The cases are registered as C-496/23 P Meta Platforms Ireland v Commission (Facebook Marketplace) and C-497/23 P Meta Platforms Ireland v Commission (Facebook Data).