Mets complete sweep of Giants with 5-3 comeback, extend winning streak to seven

Mets’ Juan Soto, right, celebrates in front of San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey, left, after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, July 27, 2025. AP

The Mets showcased their offensive power Sunday in thrilling fashion, rallying to beat the Giants 5-3 and extend their winning streak to seven games, tying their season high.

Ronny Mauricio and Juan Soto delivered the defining moments in a dynamic seventh inning that turned the tide in the Mets’ favor. Mauricio led off with a splash-hit home run into McCovey Cove, and Soto followed with a two-out blast to left field, his 25th of the season, to complete the comeback, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Mets’ sweep of San Francisco puts them 1½ games ahead of the Phillies atop the NL East and reinforces their momentum heading into the stretch run.

“We never feel we are out of a game,” manager Carlos Mendoza said after the victory.

Mauricio, 24, finished a perfect 4-for-4 with two RBIs — the first four-hit game of his major league career — marking a huge step forward in his return from multiple knee surgeries.

“He’s been working on his swing, putting everything together to come through,” Soto said of his teammate.

Mauricio’s splash shot in the seventh tied the game at 3-3. Moments later, Soto delivered the go-ahead homer, energizing the dugout and silencing Oracle Park.

“[Soto] was talking about hitting the ball into the water, but he hit it to the other side,” Mauricio joked. “That’s not fair.”

Kodai Senga, in his third start back from injury, threw 92 pitches over five innings. He allowed three earned runs on four hits and five walks, striking out three. His ERA rose slightly to 2.00.

Senga gave up a solo homer to Matt Chapman in the fourth and a two-run shot in the fifth — Chapman’s second of the game — which put the Giants ahead 3-2.

“Just a lot of noncompetitive pitches — those don’t help,” Senga said through his interpreter. “If I can minimize those, it’s going to help going forward.”

The bullpen took over from there. Reed Garrett and Brooks Raley navigated a jam in the eighth, and Edwin Díaz survived a tense ninth — loading the bases with one out — before striking out Adames and Chapman to end the game with a 98 mph fastball. Díaz earned his 23rd save in 25 chances.

Francisco Lindor gave the Mets an early 1-0 lead with an RBI groundout in the third.

Francisco Alvarez and Mauricio hit back-to-back doubles in the fifth, putting New York briefly ahead 2-1.

Mauricio’s fourth hit, a ninth-inning double, set up Brandon Nimmo’s RBI single for the insurance run.

The Mets return home riding high, with David Stearns expected to continue exploring moves to strengthen the roster ahead of the trade deadline.

With stars like Mauricio regaining form and Soto heating up, the Mets are making their case as serious postseason contenders.

