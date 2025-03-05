Yandex metrika counter

Mets lead MLB in spending for third straight year, set new payroll record

Photo: ABC7 New York

The New York Mets have topped major league spending for the third straight season in 2024, with a total payroll and luxury tax of $1.36 billion over four years under owner Steve Cohen.

This amount surpasses the combined player expenditures of the Marlins, Pirates, and Rays over the past 21 seasons, News.Az reports, citing ESPN

The Mets established a $333.3 million regular payroll record, according to figures finalized by Major League Baseball this week and obtained by The Associated Press. That topped the previous mark of $319.5 million set by the Mets in 2023, when they became the first team to exceed $300 million.

New York totaled $430.4 million last year in payroll and luxury tax ($97.1 million) to set a cost record. The Mets paid $420 million the year before, including a $100.8 million tax.


