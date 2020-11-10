Mevlut Cavusoglu: Azerbaijani Army under your leadership shown strength of Turks

+ ↺ − 16 px

You had a telephone conversation with your brother, our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today. But before we boarded the plane, he called me again and told me to convey his greetings and congratulations to you, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu said being received by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“We once again congratulate you on your victory – your victory is ours – on this great victory. As the Commander-in-Chief, the heroic Azerbaijani Army under your leadership has demonstrated to friends and enemies what it is capable of, but it has also shown the strength of the Turks,” he said.

“Under your leadership, brotherly Azerbaijan has shown its presence both on the battlefield and at the negotiating table. Despite your victories on the battlefield, you have shown great leadership in resolving this conflict peacefully and through a ceasefire. Unfortunately, Armenia did not use these opportunities. I hope they will learn this time. Along with the victories on the battlefield, other lands of Azerbaijan will be returned to brotherly Azerbaijan under a short-term timetable, Inshallah,” he said.

