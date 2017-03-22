Mevlut Cavusoglu: Turkey and Russia cooperate to solve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We have overcome our differences with Russia."

Turkey and Russia have restored their relations and are now working together to solve regional problems, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during his visit to the United States, according to TASS.

"We have overcome our differences with Russia. At the moment our ties have been restored and we cooperate in solving a number of regional problems," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, citing Syria and Azerbaijan as areas of successful of cooperation.

At the same time, the minister said, Ankara continues to "support the territorial integrity of Georgia and Ukraine."

