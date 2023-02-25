Mexican lawmakers call for justice for Khojaly in solidarity with Azerbaijani people

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event commemorating the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held in front of the Khojaly Genocide Monument on Tlaxcoaque/Joyali Square in Mexico City.

The event was co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Mexico and the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico.

The event was attended by Chairman of the Mexican-Azerbaijani interparliamentary friendship group Alberto Via Viegas, Chairman of the Public Health Commission of the Chamber of Deputies Emmanuel Reyes Carmona, other Congress members, foreign ambassadors and representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Mexico, local media and NGO representatives, as well as Azerbaijanis living Mexico.

The event participants first observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of Khojaly victims, the embassy told News.Az.

Addressing the event, Mammad Talibov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Mexico, provided detailed information about the Khojaly genocide and Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan. Noting that the Khojaly massacre was one of the most brutal crimes committed against the civilian population in the 20th century, the diplomat emphasized the necessity of bringing its perpetrators to justice and giving a fair legal and political assessment of this genocide on a global scale.

Ambassador Talibov pointed out that both chambers of the Mexican Congress adopted documents condemning the Khojaly genocide. The diplomat thanked the Mexican side for its just position on the Khojaly genocide and solidarity with Azerbaijan.

Mexican MP Alberto Via Viegas said the commemorative event dedicated to the victims of the Khojaly massacre committed 31 years ago is being held on the Tlaxcoaque Square reconstructed with the support of the Azerbaijani government. The Mexican lawmaker demonstrated his solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan in the commemoration of the Khojaly genocide.

Referring to Khojaly survivor Durdana Aghayeva, MP Xavier Cacique Zarate called the Khojaly genocide a crime against humanity. He called for justice for Khojaly. Cacique Zarate also reiterated his commitment to the documents adopted by the Mexican Deputies of Chamber and the Senate in 2011, which underscore the need for justice for Khojaly victims.

Other Mexican deputies Emmanuel Reyes Carmona, Elva Hernandez, and Miguel Angel Perez Garibay also expressed their solidarity with the families of the Khojaly genocide victims and the Azerbaijani people.

Later, brochures and informative materials about the history of the Khojaly genocide were presented to the event participants.

