Mexican media exposes Armenia’s smear campaign against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Milenio, a leading Mexican newspaper, has published an article exposing Armenian propaganda regarding the so-called "blockade" and "humanitarian crisis" in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

Condemning Armenia’s smear campaign and manipulations under the guise of the so-called “crisis” in Garabagh, the author points out that Yerevan keeps pursuing provocative and hypocritical policy and that Azerbaijan is still facing double standards.

The article also refers to a report by Rodney Dixon, a well-known expert on international law. The report dismisses Luis Ocampo’s claims regarding the so-called “humanitarian genocide” in Garabagh as baseless and flawed. The article also contains the call by Jewish rabbis on Armenia to stop using the Holocaust and the term “genocide” as propaganda.

The author notes that although the Armenian residents of Garabagh have the opportunity to receive food through alternative routes, the news about the so-called “starvation” in the region is surprising and is part of the propaganda policy of the Armenian diaspora and its patrons, which cannot accept Azerbaijan’s restoration of its territorial integrity.

The author also says that the calls by the international community by a number of countries to use the Aghdam-Khankendi road proposed by Azerbaijan were rejected by Armenia. Moreover, Armenia refused at the last moment the agreement reached on the opening of both routes through the mediation of international actors.

In conclusion, the author expresses concern over the failure of experts and media representatives of the “civilized world” to adequately react to Armenia’s claims which undermine the peace and normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

News.Az