Mexico embassy to Azerbaijan: State and people will together cope with these challenges of nature

The Embassy of Mexico in Azerbaijan issued a statement in connection with the earthquake that occurred in the Mexican states of Chiapas and Oaxaca.

According to Oxu.Az, the statement says that in September of this year, Mexico experienced two earthquakes that claimed hundreds of lives injured several hundred people and caused huge damage on the country's infrastructure.

"The strongest earthquake in the history of Mexico occurred on September 7, 8.2-magnitude on the Richter scale. This natural phenomenon claimed 97 lives causing major destructions in the two southern states of Chiapas and Oaxaca.

"Another strong earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale occurred on Tuesday, September 19. This second earthquake was felt by residents of seven Mexican states. By the latest official data submitted by the quake-hit states, 246 people were killed, 38 buildings were destroyed in Mexico City and numerous injuries were reported in seven states. The epicenter of the second earthquake located 120 km of Mexico City. The shocks caused panic and fear in the capital of Mexico, as they occurred two hours after the ceremony of commemorating the victims of September 19, 1985 earthquake, when the magnitude of the quake was 8.1 on the Richter scale and claimed thousands of lives.

The President of the Republic, Enrique Peña Nieto, initiated the MX Plan on September 19, 2017, and ordered the armed forces to assist local authorities and citizens in saving living people who were left under the rubble of the buildings. Also, instructions were given to continuously provide assistance to the population of the Chiapas and Oaxaca states affected by the September 7 earthquake.

At these moments, when compatriots take to the streets to participate in rescue work, the solidarity of the Mexican people becomes apparent. This is an indication that the state - the people together with the government - will cope with these challenges of nature," the statement says.

News.Az

