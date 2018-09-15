Mexico plans to increase trade turnover with Azerbaijan in 2018

+ ↺ − 16 px

The friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico are expanding more and more.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Mexico may reach $25 million in 2018, the Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan Juan Rodrigo Labardini Flores said Sept. 14 at the event dedicated to the Independence Day of Mexico, AzVision reports.

He noted that in the period from 1992 to 2014, the annual trade turnover between the two countries averaged as little as $1.2 million, and over the past three years, this figure has increased to $9.6 million.

The ambassador added that the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico are expanding more and more.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador-at-large of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Gunduz Jafarov noted that relations between the two countries in political, economic, cultural, humanitarian and many other spheres are developing rapidly.

"The mutual visits are carried out between the countries. The inter-parliamentary relations are also an important area of cooperation. The countries have signed many documents that will further expand the relations," he said.

Jafarov noted that Azerbaijan highly appreciates the adoption of documents in the Senate of Mexico in 2011 condemning the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia and the perpetration of the Khojaly genocide.

According to the data of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the trade turnover with Mexico in 2017 amounted to $19.3 million. In the first eight months of 2018, the trade turnover between the two countries has amounted to $16.9 million.

News.Az

News.Az