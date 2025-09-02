Mexico ready for security pact with US, demands equality

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has expressed her willingness to reach a security agreement with the US to combat drug cartels and irregular migration — but emphasized it must be based on mutual respect and “without subordination.”

In her first State of the Union address on Monday, Sheinbaum addressed recent reports that US President Donald Trump had secretly directed the Pentagon to explore military strikes on cartels inside Mexico — a move that has sparked nationwide outrage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The basis of this understanding is shared responsibility, mutual trust, respect for sovereignty and territoriality, and cooperation without subordination,” Sheinbaum told lawmakers.

She emphasized Mexico’s openness to security agreements and trade talks while noting the two countries are close to finalizing a new framework. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit Mexico later this week.

The warning comes as Trump threatens new tariffs to pressure Mexico into taking stronger action against organized crime and migration.

Last month, Mexico extradited 26 suspected traffickers to the US, including figures tied to the powerful Sinaloa Cartel.

Still, many Mexicans see the prospect of US military action on their soil as a violation of sovereignty, recalling the 1846 invasion that cost Mexico half its territory.

Sheinbaum faces the delicate task of deterring tariffs while pushing back against Trump, who remains unpopular in Mexico for his rhetoric and policies.

