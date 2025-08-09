Mexico rejects reports of U.S. military action against drug cartels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mexico firmly dismissed reports that the United States plans to deploy military forces on Mexican soil to combat drug cartels.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated on Friday, “The United States is not going to come to Mexico with the military. We cooperate, we collaborate, but there is not going to be an invasion. That is ruled out, absolutely ruled out,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media

The remarks came in response to a New York Times report that President Donald Trump had secretly signed a directive authorizing the Pentagon to use military force abroad against Latin American drug cartels. This follows an executive order earlier this year designating eight cartels, including six Mexican ones, as terrorist organizations.

While the White House did not directly comment on the directive, it reaffirmed that Trump’s "top priority is protecting the homeland."

President Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico was informed about the order but clarified that it “had nothing to do with the participation of any military personnel,” adding, “It is not part of any agreement, far from it. When it has been brought up, we have always said ‘No’.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently supported the designation of cartels as terrorist groups to strengthen efforts via intelligence and defense agencies.

Despite tensions, Mexico and the U.S. continue cooperation on border security and drug interdiction. In June, border crossings reached record lows, and recent data showed fentanyl seizures at the U.S.-Mexico border dropped by over half. U.S. Ambassador Ronald Johnson praised the joint efforts of Sheinbaum and Trump, noting their leadership has severely disrupted cartel operations.

News.Az