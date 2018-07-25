MFA: Azerbaijan condemns terrorist act committed in Pakistan's Quetta

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 31 people have been killed in an explosion outside a polling station in Pakistan.

"We learned with sadness that terror act perpetrated in the polling station in Quetta area which resulted in killing and injuring of many innocent people. We condemn all forms/manifestations of terrorism, convey our heartfelt condolences to brotherly People and Government of Pakistan," Hikmat Hajiyev, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, wrote on his Twitter page.

