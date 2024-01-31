MFA: Commissions on delimitation of Azerbaijani-Armenian state border convene for sixth meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

“On 31 January 2024, the sixth meeting of the State Commission on the delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan,” Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told AZERTAC.

News.Az