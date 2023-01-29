MFA: Evacuation of our colleagues injured in the terrorist act against embassy in Iran completed
"On January 29, 2023, the evacuation of the employees of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran, their family members, and our colleagues who were injured as a result of the terrorist attack against our embassy was completed," Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.