Michael Schumacher’s health update from close friend: ‘I see him regularly’

Michael Schumacher’s (R) best friend Jean Todt (L) has given an update on his condition (Photo: EPA)

Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt has shared that he still sees Michael Schumacher "regularly" more than 11 years after the Formula 1 legend's last public appearance.

Schumacher, 56, suffered life-changing injuries in a skiing accident in Meribel, France, in December 2013.

The seven-time F1 world champion’s health condition has been shrouded in secrecy in the years since, with his wife Corinna insistent on protecting his privacy as he continues to recover.

Todt, who worked with Schumacher at Ferrari during his historic five consecutive titles from 2000-2004, has been the most regular source of updates about the German and, this week, Todt spoke about Schumacher briefly once more.

“The family has decided not to answer the question [about Schumacher’s health], a choice that I respect,” the Frenchman said, in an interview with Italian outlet La Repubblica, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

“I see him regularly and with affection, him and his family.

“Our bond goes beyond the past work. It is part of my life which today is very far from Formula 1.”

Todt has in the past admitted to watching F1 races with Schumacher despite the German’s unknown medical state and, in 2023, stated that Schumacher is “simply not the Michael he used to be.”

He added: “Michael is here, so I don’t miss him. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him.

“His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. That’s all there is to say.

“Unfortunately, fate struck him ten years ago. He is no longer the Michael we knew in Formula 1.”

Todt has a close relationship with the Schumacher family, saying in 2022 he has seen the German three times a week on some occasions and adding that he is in the “best of hands… surrounded by people who love him.”

The family’s lawyer, Felix Damm, revealed in October 2023 why no “final report” has been publicised on the 56-year-old’s health.

“It was always about protecting private things,” Damm told German outlet LTO. “We considered whether a final report about Michael’s health could be the right way to do this.

“But that wouldn’t have been the end of it and there would have had to be constantly updated ‘water level reports’ and it would not have been up to the family when the media interest in the story stopped.”

Schumacher’s son Mick lost his F1 race seat at Haas in 2022 and is now a driver for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship, having failed to land a return to the F1 grid for 2025.

In a Netflix documentary which aired in 2021 titled Schumacher, his wife Corinna detailed how his family have dealt with the situation and continue to “get on with their lives.”

News.Az