Mick Schumacher shares a rare glimpse into his father Michael’s life, 10 years after the tragic skiing accident

Mick Schumacher, son of former Formula One star Michael Schumacher, has shared a rare glimpse into life following his father’s serious ski accident.

The Schumacher family have been fiercely private when it comes to Michael's health since his 2013 skiing accident, News.Az reports, citing DailyMail The seven-time world champion has not been seen publicly since and his condition has been a source of mystery, with family members often refusing to discuss Michael.Schumacher Snr is said to have recently broke cover to attend his daughter's wedding that was held at the family's £27m mansion in Majorca with Mick also in attendance.Now Mick, who has been acting as a reserve driver for Mercedes, has spoken to Matt Whyman for his new all-access book titled 'Inside Mercedes F1', about the influence of his dad.'I was a crazy kid – everything my dad did, I did,' Mick said, as per Yahoo.He was really supportive and a lot of fun, but could also be challenging. One time in a karting race I braked very late going into a corner and gained a lot of time. When I told him about it, he said, "Yes, but you should have braked like that in every corner!"'Schumacher Jnr made his eagerly-anticipated F1 debut with Haas in 2021, at which point his dad was not able to be trackside to see his son compete, adding stress to Mick.'I started racing in the Formula classes the year after (the accident) and from that point onwards, I had to find my own feet,' Schumacher Jnr said.'But I definitely learned a lot of technical points from him that I still use today, as well as from his coaching. And I have always been very resilient.'Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt has spoken about his recovery several times since the accident.In an interview with French magazine late last year he said: 'Michael is here, so I don’t miss him. [But he] is simply not the Michael he used to be. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him.'His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him.

