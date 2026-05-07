Microbes extract metals from meteorites in space experiment

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Astronauts aboard the International Space Station have successfully used bacteria and fungi to extract valuable metals from meteorite material, in an experiment that scientists say could reshape future space exploration.

The study, led by researchers from Cornell University and the University of Edinburgh, tested whether microorganisms could “biomine” metals from asteroid-like material in microgravity conditions. The experiment was conducted as part of the BioAsteroid project, News.Az reports, citing Sky at Night Magazine.

Two types of microorganisms were used: the bacterium Sphingomonas desiccabilis and the fungus Penicillium simplicissimum. They were exposed to L-chondrite meteorite material to observe how they would interact with extraterrestrial rock in space.

Researchers found that the microbes were able to extract platinum-group elements by producing carboxylic acids, which help dissolve minerals and release metals into solution. The results showed that microgravity influenced microbial metabolism, increasing acid production and improving metal extraction compared with similar experiments conducted under Earth gravity conditions.

Scientists involved in the study said this is one of the first experiments of its kind carried out on the ISS using meteorite material, and that different microorganisms showed distinct behaviors and extraction capabilities.

The findings suggest that biological processes could one day be used to obtain useful resources such as metals for construction and electronics directly in space, reducing the need to transport materials from Earth for long-duration missions.

Researchers say microbial biomining could become an important tool for future exploration of asteroids and planetary surfaces, potentially supporting more sustainable and independent space missions.

News.Az