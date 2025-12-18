Micron shares jump 12% on strong profit forecast
- Economics
Photo: Reuters
Micron Technology’s shares in Europe surged nearly 12% after the U.S. chipmaker issued an upbeat forecast for its second quarter.
The company expects adjusted profits to almost double Wall Street estimates, driven by soaring memory chip prices and strong demand from data centers amid tight supply, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.