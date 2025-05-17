Microsoft acknowledges supplying AI to Israeli military for Gaza conflict
Microsoft has acknowledged providing artificial intelligence and cloud computing services to the Israeli military during the war in Gaza, supporting operations that included efforts to locate and rescue Israeli hostages.
However, the company said it had found no evidence to date that its Azure platform and AI technologies were used to target or harm people in the Gaza Strip, News.Az reports citing The Independent.
The blog post on Microsoft’s corporate website is unsigned.
It appears to be the company’s first public acknowledgement of its involvement in the war, which started after Hamas killed about 1,200 people in Israel and has led to the deaths of tens of thousands in Gaza.
It comes nearly three months after an investigation revealed previously unreported details about the American tech giant’s close partnership with the Israeli Ministry of Defense, with military use of commercial AI products skyrocketing by nearly 200 times after the deadly October 7, 2023 Hamas attack.