Iran says five militants killed, 19 arrested in counterterrorism operations

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Five militants have been killed and 19 arrested in southeastern Iran during operations targeting four operational cells linked to what authorities described as "terrorist-takfiri groups," Iran's Intelligence Ministry has announced.

In a statement released on Monday, the ministry said large quantities of weapons, explosives and operational equipment had been seized during the operations. It also reported that one intelligence officer was killed and another wounded when a suspected militant detonated a suicide vest, News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

"Four operational cells affiliated with terrorist-takfiri groups have been dismantled," the ministry said. "During these operations, 19 terrorists were arrested, five members of these groups were killed, and large quantities of weapons and explosives were discovered and confiscated."

According to the statement, one of the operations targeted a cell allegedly planning attacks inside Iran. Authorities said three suspects were arrested in the Dasht-e Damghan area following a joint operation involving intelligence units from the provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan, Yazd and Semnan.

The ministry said more than 20 explosive devices prepared for what it described as sabotage operations were discovered in a hideout in Zahedan, while two additional suspects were arrested in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

"The arrested terrorists had undergone bomb-making training in one of the neighbouring countries and had entered the country to carry out a series of terrorist operations," the statement said.

In a separate operation, authorities said a man identified as Iraj Bamari, described as the leader of a criminal gang, was killed and three other members of the group were arrested.

The ministry also announced the dismantling of three operational cells allegedly linked to what it called "American-Zionist enemy intelligence services." Eleven members of those cells were arrested before they could carry out any attacks, according to the statement.

The suspects were accused of planning bombings, assassinations and acts aimed at creating insecurity in southern parts of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, as well as gathering information on infrastructure and economic facilities in the port city of Chabahar.

Authorities said they seized light and heavy weapons, including handguns and DShK heavy machine guns, as well as explosive materials and other equipment.

The ministry added that some of those arrested were foreign nationals who had allegedly received military and sabotage training in neighbouring countries before entering Iran.

In another operation, four alleged members of a terrorist cell were killed near the border area of Saravan County after security forces received information about an attempted infiltration into the country.

According to the statement, all four suspects were killed during the operation. One of them detonated a suicide vest, killing an intelligence officer and injuring another.

Among the items reportedly seized were Kalashnikov rifles, an M16 rifle equipped with a night-vision sight, an M4 rifle, suicide vests, detonating cords, components for timed explosive devices, handguns, grenades and a Starlink satellite communications device.

The ministry thanked the public for providing information and called on citizens to continue reporting suspicious activities through its official channels.

News.Az