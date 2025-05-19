Microsoft to host xAI’s Grok on its cloud platform

+ ↺ − 16 px

Microsoft said Monday that it is adding Grok — the AI model produced by Elon Musk's xAI — to the growing list of third-party AI models it offers via its cloud service, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Microsoft is trying to convince developers and businesses that its AI strategy is a better bet than those from its partner OpenAI and a slew of competitors, including Google and Amazon.

Microsoft will offer customers the option to run versions of xAI's Grok 3 and Grok 3 mini models hosted and billed directly by Microsoft, the company announced Monday.

Microsoft says it now offers 1,900 models hosted by itself or its partners.

News.Az