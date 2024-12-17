Middle Corridor sees 63% growth in cargo volume in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

The volume of cargo transported along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, increased by 63% over the first 11 months of 2024, reaching 4.1 million tons.

Container transport via TITR saw a remarkable 2.6-fold increase, totaling 50,500 TEU from January to November 2024, News.Az reports, citing Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport. The ministry highlighted the steady growth of the route, noting that its annual capacity has now reached 6 million tons, including 100,000 TEU of container traffic. Significant efforts are being made to modernize infrastructure to further boost capacity and enhance service quality.The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route spans China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea region, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and extends to Türkiye and European countries. A key part of this corridor is the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

