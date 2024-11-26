Middle East: Israel-Hezbollah truce deal set to go before Cabinet
Image: AFP
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking Israel's cabinet approval for a ceasefire deal to halt fighting with Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, News.az reports citing Deutsche Welle.He made the announcement on Tuesday after meeting with his security cabinet.
It could end the conflict that has dragged on for over a year and intensified in September.
It led to thousands of deaths in Lebanon and nearly 100 Israeli civilians and soldiers killed.
Nearly 60,000 people in Israel and 1 million in Lebanon have had to flee their homes.
Netanyahu said a Lebanon truce will allow Israel to "focus on Iranian threat" but warned tough action will be taken against Hezbollah in the event of violations.
Iran-backed Hezbollah, considered a terror group by some countries, including the US and Germany, began attacking Israel on October 8, 2023, a day after the Hamas-led terror attack on southern Israel.
Israel stepped up its bombing campaign in September and mounted a ground operation.