Middle East: Israel-Hezbollah truce deal set to go before Cabinet

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking Israel's cabinet approval for a ceasefire deal to halt fighting with Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, News.az reports citing Deutsche Welle .

He made the announcement on Tuesday after meeting with his security cabinet.It could end the conflict that has dragged on for over a year and intensified in September.It led to thousands of deaths in Lebanon and nearly 100 Israeli civilians and soldiers killed.Nearly 60,000 people in Israel and 1 million in Lebanon have had to flee their homes.Netanyahu said a Lebanon truce will allow Israel to "focus on Iranian threat" but warned tough action will be taken against Hezbollah in the event of violations.Iran-backed Hezbollah, considered a terror group by some countries, including the US and Germany, began attacking Israel on October 8, 2023, a day after the Hamas-led terror attack on southern Israel.Israel stepped up its bombing campaign in September and mounted a ground operation.

News.Az