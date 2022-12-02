MiG-31 fighter jet crashes in Russia’s Far East

+ ↺ − 16 px

A MiG-31 fighter jet crashed in the Primorsky Region in the Russian Far East and the crew ejected itself, the regional emergency services told TASS on Friday, News.Az reports.

"A MiG-31 fighter crashed immediately after its take-off. It crashed in a forest belt near the village of Alekseyevka. The crew ejected itself," the emergency services said.

The pilots’ condition is being determined. "According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or destruction," the emergency services said.

News.Az