Mikayel Minasyan to be recalled as Armenia's ambassador to Holy See

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Holy See Mikayel Minasyan, the son-in-law of the ex-president Serzh Sargsyan, will be recalled from the post of ambassador, as confirmed by Deputy Foreign Minister Ruben Rubinyan.

Rubinyan said that was the Prime Minister Pashinyan's decision, according to Hetq.

"The prime minister has clearly stated that there should not be political appointments. I rule out political appointments in the near future, but they cannot be ruled out in the long run. Mikayel Minasyan's appointment was among the political appointments," said Ruben Rubinyan.

