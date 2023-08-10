Malted barley processing plant to comprehensively meet raw material demands - Azerbaijani Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Malted barley processing plant project, jointly financed by Azerbaijan Investment Company, Azersheker LLC, and Azersun Agricultural Products, to be implemented in the Imishli district, stands as a significant initiative fostering the growth of the nonoil sector, Minister of Economу of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov, News.az reports.

"With a significant investment amounting to 25 million manats, this enterprise will comprehensively meet the raw material demands of domestic manufacturers. Ongoing state support measures, designed to stimulate the production of competitive non-oil goods, enhance the raw material foundation, establish new production domains to replace imports and broaden export capacities, continue to play a vital role in advancing these endeavors," Jabbarov said on X.

