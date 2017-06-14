Military Attachés accredited to Azerbaijan visit military unit
According to Annual action plan signed by the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Military Attachés accredited to t
During the visit, 21 military attaches representing 16 nations were familiarized with military unit.
Military attachés expressed their gratitude to the leadership of the Ministry of Defence for organizing such an important and interesting event.
