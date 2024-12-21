Military helicopter catches fire in Southern California - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A helicopter burned at Camp Pendleton on Friday after it was forced to make an emergency landing, according to a spokesman with the California Highway Patrol, News.az reports citing foreign media .

A Marine official told NBC 7 that the aircraft caught fire during a training mission, which prompted the emergency landing. Major Natalie Batcheler of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing told NBC 7 that the incident was being categorized as a "mishap" and emergency landing, but not a crash.The fire began aboard the MCAS Miramar-based CH53-E Super Stallion at about 4 p.m., Batcheler said.The aircraft was still burning at 5 p.m. when SkyRanger 7 flew overhead near the Aliso Creek Rest Area of I-5 in far North County, with a large plume of smoke visible to drivers on the nearby interstate.All four people aboard the helicopter were able to get out safely after the landing, Marine officials said, and were unable to extinguish the fire, at which point they requested firefighting assistance from local agencies."We ask for the public’s patience and cooperation as we respond to this situation," Marine Capt. Stephanie Davis said in a statement released later in the afternoon. "For now, we urge the community to avoid the area to allow emergency responders to do their work safely. Additional details will be shared as they become available.”

News.Az