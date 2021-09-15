Military officials of Azerbaijan and Belarus hold meeting (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the plan of bilateral cooperation between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Belarus, a working meeting on the exchange of experience in the field of financial support was held on September 15 at the Department of International Military Cooperation in Baku, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Officials and specialists of structures responsible for the financial and budgetary spheres of the military departments of both countries exchanged their opinions at the meeting.

Proposals on financial support and the application of best practices were heard as well.

News.Az