Military personnel participating in the exercises in Türkiye performed tasks at a high level - Azerbaijan's defense chief

The "Winter-2023" military exercises taking place in Kars were organized at a high level, said Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

He noted that the Turkish Armed Forces spent a lot of effort in organizing the exercises.

According to Zakir Hasanov, the personnel participating in the training performed their duties at a high level.


