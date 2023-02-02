Military personnel participating in the exercises in Türkiye performed tasks at a high level - Azerbaijan's defense chief
- 02 Feb 2023 14:37
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- 181384
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/military-personnel-participating-in-the-exercises-in-turkiye-performed-tasks-at-a-high-level-azerbaijans-defense-chief Copied
The "Winter-2023" military exercises taking place in Kars were organized at a high level, said Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.
He noted that the Turkish Armed Forces spent a lot of effort in organizing the exercises.
According to Zakir Hasanov, the personnel participating in the training performed their duties at a high level.