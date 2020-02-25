Military Prosecutor's Office holds conference on Khojaly genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani state and citizens have sustained the damage estimated at more than $170,250,000 due to the occupation of Khojaly, military prosecutor Khanlar Valiyev said.

He spoke at a scientific-practical conference held at the Military Prosecutor's Office on the 28th anniversary of Khojaly genocide, Report informs.

According to the prosecutor, the criminal prosecution regarding the Khojaly genocide covers over 7,500 procedural acts, interrogation of more than 4,500 people, including over 1,800 witnesses and 2,700 victims, and about 800 different types of expertise and other investigative actions.

The military prosecutor stated that throughout history, aggressive Armenian nationalists have made baseless territorial claims against Azerbaijan and raised the issue of the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh regime, perpetrating genocide against the Azerbaijani people.

"As a result, they committed the genocide and massacres against Azerbaijanis, plundered our cities and regions.

"On December 18, 2003, the General Prosecutor's Office, the Interior Ministry and the Ministry of National Security of Azerbaijan established a joint investigative operational group to raise petitions before the international organizations. The documents had to do with the investigation and legal assessment of the war, terrorism, and other crimes committed against humanity and peace in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, prosecution of perpetrators in line with the norms of the working law. On May 5, 2005, the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan was entrusted with overseeing the investigation on the criminal case," Valiyev said.

Staff of the Military Prosecutor's Office, Khojaly District Executive Power, members of Azerbaijan National Non-governmental Organizations Forum, Public associations of Azerbaijan Patriotic War Veterans and Recognition of Khojaly Genocide, Khojaly residents, as well as the public and media representatives attended the event held at the Memorial Genocide Museum in the administrative building of the Military Prosecutor's Office.

News.Az

News.Az