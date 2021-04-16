Military Trophy Park in Baku – through lens of NEWS.AZ photojournalist
The Military Trophy Park in Baku displays numerous military vehicles and equipment destroyed and taken as trophies by the Azerbaijani Army.
A News.Az photojournalist also visited the Military Trophy Park and took numerous photos.
We present to our readers the photos taken.