Milli Majlis interested in enhancing co-op with Arab Parliament - Speaker Gafarova

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with the Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoomi, who is in Azerbaijan to participate in the 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), News.Az reports.

Sahiba Gafarova emphasized the keen interest of the Milli Majlis in enhancing cooperation with the Arab Parliament, emphasizing the importance of further developing this collaboration.

She also highlighted the significance of the letter sent by Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoomi to PACE President Theodoros Rousopoulos regarding the PACE resolution, which was highly appreciated by Azerbaijani society as a gesture of friendship between the two countries.

The Arab Parliament speaker spoke about the importance of the issues to be discussed at the 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Baku.

Noting that the Arab Parliament is interested in cooperation with the Milli Majlis, Adel bin Abdul Rahman al-Asum said that they are ready to support the just position of Azerbaijan on all platforms.

He conveyed his congratulations on the outcome of the open and transparent presidential election that took place in Azerbaijan.

News.Az