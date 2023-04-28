Mine explosion killed 3 people in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 28, 2023, an anti-Tank mine explosion killed 3 people in the village of Tapgaragoyunlu in Azerbaijan's Tartar region, Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told News.az.

As a result of the incident, workers of RPS Energy Ltd. Yusifov Nadir Panah, Gozalov Sakhavat Ismayil and Sadiyev Farid Mehman were killed.

News.Az