Minister: Manat rate will rise

The year 2017 was successful for Azerbaijan’s economy, Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said in his interview to Azerbaijan Television (AZTV).

‘Purposeful measures taken by President Ilham Aliyev have yield results. According to outcomes of eleven months, the economy was stabilized. Exchange rate if national currency was stabilized. The exchange rate of manat approximately increased 3.4% compared to early 2017, more than 10% from February. At the same time, there are pressures on strengthening of the exchange rate of manat. This is indicators of regular recovery of manat’, he said.

