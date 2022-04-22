Minister: Azerbaijan's strategy for information security and cyber security for 2022-2027 is ready

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Strategy on Information Security and Cyber Security for 2022-2027, which the Coordination Commission for Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been working on for a long time, is ready and is expected to be adopted soon, Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev told at the presentation of the Association of Cyber Security Organizations of Azerbaijan (AKTA) public association, correspondent of News.az reports from the ceremony.

According to him, within the framework of this strategy, together with representatives of the information society, Azerbaijan will become one of the leading countries in the region and the world.

"Azerbaijan has a strategy for 2022-2027, which we are working with our colleagues in the field of cyber security, and I hope that the adoption of this strategy in the near future will give impetus to our work in this area," he said.





News.Az