Minister: Tourism - one of key spheres of cooperation between UAE and Azerbaijan

The tourism sector is one of the key spheres of cooperation between the UAE and Azerbaijan, UAE Minister of Economy Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori said.

Al Mansoori made the remark at the fourth meeting of the Azerbaijan-UAE Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 12.

"Our nations are special nations,” the minister said. “Our relations have developed greatly since 1991."

Al Mansoori stressed that the countries should really be proud of the results that have been achieved during this period.

"Our trade relations continue to develop and the volume of mutual trade reached $63 million from January through September 2019," the minister said.

“An important sphere of cooperation is the tourism sector,” Al Mansoori said. “The tourist flow between the countries amounted to 112,000 people from January through September 2019."

While delivering the speech, the minister said that the number of flights between the countries must be increased and the additional investments must be drawn for further cooperation in the tourism sector.

“Our countries are strategic partners and our cooperation has great potential in various spheres of the economy,” Al Mansoori added.

The fourth meeting of the Azerbaijan-UAE Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation was held in Baku on Nov. 12.

