Minister: We are producing drones based on our technology

Armenia is producing unmanned aerial vehicles based on our own technology, Armenian defense minister Vigen Sargsyan said in the parliament commenting on opposition MP’s questions.

Nikol Pashinyan, head of Yelk faction, remarked that Azerbaijan is producing drones, news.am reports.

Armenia is also producing UAVs but based on our technology and without using other’s drawings.

“They will conduct combat tasks and will become better and better,” Sagrsyan added.

