Ministry of Culture and Tourism addresses traveling citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ministry of Culture and Tourism has addressed traveling citizens.

The Ministry told APA that the travelling citizens should demand tourism voucher and contract from tourism companies: “In connection with the beginning of the summer, number of trips of Azerbaijani citizens to foreign countries and the regions in the country increases. Therefore, the citizens should demand tourist voucher and contracts from the tourism companies in accordance with the requirements of the Article #91 of the Law on Tourism of Azerbaijan”.



In case the citizens face any problems on tourism companies or accommodation, they may apply to muraciet@mct.gov.az and call 147.

News.Az

News.Az