Ministry of Defense calls on to refer only to official sources

At another briefing held today, Chief of the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Anar Eyvazov urged media representatives and social network users to refer only to official sources and not to circulate information that has no real proof and is shared by social media accounts, which belong to the opposing side, News.az reports.

“We regularly provide information about the situation in the region on the official website of Defense Ministry and social media resources,” said Anar Eyvazov.

