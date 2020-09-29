Ministry of Defense: Foreign military attachés and representatives of international organizations in our country were informed about the operational situation

On September 29, the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense informed the foreign military attachés accredited in the Republic of Azerbaijan and representatives of international organizations in our country about the situation at the front.

The fare position of Azerbaijan was again underlined, and it was emphasized that our army only targets military forces and infrastructures, unlike the Armenian side.

In addition, it was particularly emphasized that the operations conducted by the Azerbaijan Army are in compliance with the principles of international law and martial law. In the end, the guests' questions were answered.

News.Az

