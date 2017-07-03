Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan appeals to servicemen's parents

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has appealed to the parents of the soldiers.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to the Report that the appeal says:

"Dear citizens!

"For the sake of the security of servicemen, do not discuss military service during telephone communication and when using social networks!

"Do not share photos related to servicemen, military units and their location, military equipment, and ammunition!"

News.Az

News.Az