Ministry of Education and Science created in Azerbaijan
- 28 Jul 2022 14:34
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Social
The Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan was called the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree "On some measures related to the improvement of management in the field of science and education in the Republic of Azerbaijan".